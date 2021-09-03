TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 2, 2021

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

TXZ096-040315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ108-040315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ109-040315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ111-040315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ110-040315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ112-040315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ126-040315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ125-040315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ124-040315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ136-040315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ137-040315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ138-040315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ151-040315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ150-040315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ149-040315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ165-040315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ152-040315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ153-040315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ166-040315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ167-040315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

LAZ001-002-040315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

