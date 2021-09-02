TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

331 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

331 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

331 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

331 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index

readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

331 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

331 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

331 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

108.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

331 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 106 to 110.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

331 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

331 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

331 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 110.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

331 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

331 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

106 to 110.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

331 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to

110.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings near 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

