TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 2, 2021

714 FPUS54 KSHV 030750

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

250 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

TXZ096-040315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

250 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ108-040315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

250 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ109-040315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

250 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ111-040315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

250 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ110-040315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

250 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ112-040315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

250 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ126-040315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

250 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ125-040315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

250 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ124-040315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

250 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ136-040315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

250 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ137-040315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

250 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ138-040315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

250 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ151-040315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

250 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ150-040315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

250 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ149-040315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

250 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ165-040315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

250 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ152-040315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

250 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy through

mid morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ153-040315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

250 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ166-040315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

250 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ167-040315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

250 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of showers

in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ001-002-040315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

250 AM CDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

09

