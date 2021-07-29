TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 28, 2021 _____ 685 FPUS54 KSHV 290846 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 TXZ096-300130- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 106 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ108-300130- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 104 to 107. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ109-300130- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 104 to 107. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ111-300130- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 104 to 107. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ110-300130- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 104 to 107. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ112-300130- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy toward daybreak...then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 mph becoming east. Highest heat index readings 110 to 113. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ126-300130- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy toward daybreak...then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 112. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds. Heat index readings 110 to 113. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ125-300130- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Highest heat index readings 104 to 107 in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ124-300130- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 113. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ136-300130- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Highest heat index readings 106 to 109 in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ137-300130- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 106 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ138-300130- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Highest heat index readings 104 to 107 in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ151-300130- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Highest heat index readings 103 to 106 in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ150-300130- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ149-300130- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ165-300130- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph becoming east. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 110 to 113. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 104 to 107 in the evening. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 113. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ152-300130- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph becoming east. Highest heat index readings 110 to 113. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 104 to 107 in the evening. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ153-300130- Shelby- Including the city of Center 346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the morning, then becoming east in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ166-300130- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming north in the morning, then becoming east in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 110 to 113. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 106 to 109 in the evening. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ167-300130- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly sunny toward daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming north in the morning, then becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Highest heat index readings 102 to 105 in the evening. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$