TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 8, 2021 _____ 801 FPUS54 KSHV 090913 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 413 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 TXZ096-100315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 413 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ108-100315- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 413 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ109-100315- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 413 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ111-100315- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 413 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ110-100315- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 413 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ112-100315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 413 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ126-100315- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 413 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ125-100315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 413 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ124-100315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 413 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ136-100315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 413 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ137-100315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 413 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ138-100315- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 413 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ151-100315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 413 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ150-100315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 413 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ149-100315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 413 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ165-100315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 413 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ152-100315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 413 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ153-100315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 413 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ166-100315- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 413 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ167-100315- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 413 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ LAZ001-002-100315- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 413 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$