TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 4, 2021

_____

601 FPUS54 KSHV 050913

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

413 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

TXZ096-060315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

413 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms through mid

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ108>111-060315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

413 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely

through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ112-060315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

413 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms through mid

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ126-138-060315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

413 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely

through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ137-060315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

413 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely

through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ125-060315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

413 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely

through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ124-060315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

413 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely

through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ136-060315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

413 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ149-060315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

413 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ150-060315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

413 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ151-060315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

413 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely

through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ153-060315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

413 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely

through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ152-060315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

413 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ165-060315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

413 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ166-167-060315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

413 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather