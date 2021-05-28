TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 27, 2021 _____ 569 FPUS54 KSHV 280839 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 339 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 TXZ096-290315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 339 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ108-290315- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 339 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ109-290315- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 339 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ111-290315- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 339 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ110-290315- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 339 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ112-290315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 339 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ126-290315- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 339 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ125-290315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 339 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ124-290315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 339 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ136-290315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 339 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ137-290315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 339 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ138-290315- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 339 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ151-290315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 339 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ150-290315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 339 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ149-290315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 339 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ165-290315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 339 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ152-290315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 339 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ153-290315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 339 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ166-290315- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 339 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ167-290315- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 339 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ LAZ001-002-290315- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 339 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. 