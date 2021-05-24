TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 23, 2021

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

327 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

327 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

327 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

327 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

327 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through the

early morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

327 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

327 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

327 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

327 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through the

early morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

327 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

327 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through the night. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

327 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance

of thunderstorms through the night. Chance of showers after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

327 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

327 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

327 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

327 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through the night. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

327 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

327 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

327 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

327 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

327 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid

evening through the overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

327 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

