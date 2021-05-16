TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 15, 2021

_____

495 FPUS54 KSHV 160836

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

TXZ096-170315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

through the early morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ108-170315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ109-170315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ111-170315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ110-170315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ112-170315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ126-170315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ125-170315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ124-170315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ136-170315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ137-170315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ138-170315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ151-170315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ150-170315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ149-170315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ165-170315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ152-170315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ153-170315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the early evening, then showers likely from mid evening

through the overnight. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ166-170315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ167-170315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-170315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

336 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather