TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 31, 2021 _____ 801 FPUS54 KSHV 010712 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 212 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021 TXZ096-020315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 212 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ108-020315- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 212 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ109-020315- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 212 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ111-020315- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 212 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ110-020315- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 212 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ112-020315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 212 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ126-020315- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 212 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ125-020315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 212 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ124-020315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 212 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ136-020315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 212 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ137-020315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 212 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ138-020315- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 212 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ151-020315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 212 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ150-020315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 212 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ149-020315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 212 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ165-020315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 212 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ152-020315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 212 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ153-020315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 212 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ166-020315- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 212 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ167-020315- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 212 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ LAZ001-002-020315- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 212 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. 