TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

_____

197 FPUS54 KSHV 240727

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

TXZ096-250315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and

late evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy in

the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ108>111-250315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and

late evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ112-250315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and

late evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ126-138-250315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ137-250315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ125-250315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and

late evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ124-250315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late afternoon.

Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and

late evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ136-250315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning.

Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ149-250315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy

with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning.

Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. West

winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ150-250315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ151-250315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ153-250315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ152-250315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. West

winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ165-250315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning.

Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ166-167-250315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

19

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather