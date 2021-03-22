TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 21, 2021 _____ 689 FPUS54 KSHV 220715 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 215 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 TXZ096-230315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 215 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Showers likely in the late afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ108>111-230315- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 215 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ112-230315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 215 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ126-138-230315- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 215 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night. Showers after midnight. Cloudy, windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ137-230315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 215 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ125-230315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 215 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ124-230315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 215 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ136-230315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 215 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ149-230315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 215 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ150-230315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 215 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night. Showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ151-230315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 215 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunderstorms with showers likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ153-230315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 215 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ152-230315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 215 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ165-230315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 215 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ166-167-230315- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 215 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the early evening, then a chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$