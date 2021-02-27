TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 26, 2021 _____ 855 FPUS54 KSHV 270808 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 208 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021 TXZ096-280315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 208 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of showers through mid morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ108>111-280315- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 208 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ124-136-280315- Wood-Smith- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, and Tyler 208 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ125-137-280315- Upshur-Gregg- Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview 208 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ126-138-280315- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 208 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers through mid afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Slight chance of showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph becoming southeast with higher gusts in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ150-151-280315- Rusk-Panola- Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage 208 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph becoming south with higher gusts in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ149-152-280315- Cherokee-Nacogdoches- Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches 208 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ153-166-167-280315- Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 208 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ165-280315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 208 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph becoming south with higher gusts in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ LAZ001-002-280315- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 208 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers through mid afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Slight chance of showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ LAZ003-004-012-280315- Webster-Claiborne-Bienville- Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville, Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland 208 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ LAZ005-006-280315- Lincoln-Union- Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice 208 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows around 50. West winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ LAZ013-014-280315- Jackson-Ouachita- Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe 208 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. .SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather