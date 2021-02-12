TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 11, 2021 _____ 644 FPUS54 KSHV 120855 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 255 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021 TXZ097-130315- Bowie- Including the city of Texarkana 255 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of light snow and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow likely and a chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow and light sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ096-130315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 255 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Lows near 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then light snow and light sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ108-130315- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 255 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then light snow and light sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ109-130315- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 255 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then light snow and light sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ111-130315- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 255 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow likely and a chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow and light sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ110-130315- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 255 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow likely and a chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow and light sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ112-130315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 255 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow and light sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ TXZ126-130315- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 255 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow and light sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ TXZ125-130315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 255 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light sleet and light snow likely after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow and light sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ124-130315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 255 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of light snow and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then light snow and light sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ136-130315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 255 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and light sleet in the evening, then light snow likely and a chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then light snow and light sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ137-130315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 255 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 10. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow and light sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ138-130315- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 255 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of light sleet, light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then light snow and light sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ TXZ151-130315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 255 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Slight chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Light snow and light sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then light rain, light snow and light sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ150-130315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 255 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Slight chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then light rain, light snow and light sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ TXZ149-130315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 255 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Slight chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 10. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then light rain, light snow and light sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ165-130315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 255 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and light freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and light freezing rain through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Light snow and light sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ152-130315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 255 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and light freezing rain through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning. Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Light snow and light sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ153-130315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 255 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Light snow and light sleet likely in the morning, then light sleet likely and a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ166-130315- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 255 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and light freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and light freezing rain through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning. Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Light snow and light sleet likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ167-130315- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 255 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Chance of showers and light freezing rain through mid morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain in the late morning. Slight chance of showers from late morning through mid afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and light freezing rain from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and light freezing rain through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning. Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Light snow and light sleet likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow and light sleet in the evening. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ 44 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather