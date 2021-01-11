TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021 _____ 535 FPUS54 KSHV 110817 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 TXZ096-120330- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ108-120330- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ109-120330- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ111-120330- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ110-120330- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ112-120330- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ126-120330- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ125-120330- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ124-120330- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ136-120330- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ137-120330- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ138-120330- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ151-120330- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ150-120330- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ149-120330- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ165-120330- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 50. West winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ152-120330- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ153-120330- Shelby- Including the city of Center 217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ166-120330- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs around 50. West winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ167-120330- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ LAZ001-002-120330- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of snow showers through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.