TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021

535 FPUS54 KSHV 110817

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

TXZ096-120330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ108-120330-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ109-120330-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ111-120330-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ110-120330-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ112-120330-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ126-120330-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ125-120330-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ124-120330-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ136-120330-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ137-120330-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ138-120330-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ151-120330-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ150-120330-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in

the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ149-120330-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear in the

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in

the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs around 50. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ165-120330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in

the morning then clearing. Highs around 50. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

TXZ152-120330-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in

the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs around 50. Light and

variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ153-120330-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in

the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs around 50. Light and

variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ166-120330-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in

the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs around 50. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ167-120330-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in

the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

LAZ001-002-120330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

217 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of snow showers through mid morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

