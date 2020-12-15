TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 14, 2020

_____

627 FPUS54 KSHV 151013

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

413 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

TXZ096-160315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

413 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and light snow early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers in the late afternoon. No snow

accumulations expected. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in

the evening. Cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ108-160315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

413 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance

of showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming northwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ109-160315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

413 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming northwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ111-160315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

413 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ110-160315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

413 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ112-160315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

413 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ126-160315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

413 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the early evening.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds becoming

north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ125-160315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

413 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight chance

of showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds becoming north up

to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ124-160315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

413 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ136-160315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

413 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ137-160315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

413 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight chance

of showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the early evening.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ138-160315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

413 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the early evening.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds becoming

north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ151-160315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

413 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the early evening.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds becoming

north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ150-160315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

413 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Chance of

showers early in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph becoming

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ149-160315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

413 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Chance of

showers early in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph becoming

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ165-160315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

413 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ152-160315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

413 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ153-160315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

413 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the early evening.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ166-160315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

413 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the early evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ167-160315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

413 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the early evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

LAZ001-002-160315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

413 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

24

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather