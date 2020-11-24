TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 23, 2020
926 FPUS54 KSHV 240918
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
TXZ096-250000-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy in the evening...
then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ108>111-250000-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50
percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms during the early morning. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ112-250000-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms during the early morning. Showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ124-250000-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. South winds 15
mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms during the early morning. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy in the evening...
then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around
15 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 40. Light
and variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ125-250000-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms during the early morning. Chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Light and variable winds.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ136-250000-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 40
percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms during the early morning. Chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ137-250000-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15
mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms during the early morning. Showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 40.
Northwest winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ126-138-250000-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ151-250000-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
early evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms during
the mid and late evening. Showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ150-250000-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ149-250000-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 mph
with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms during the early morning. Showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ153-250000-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
early morning. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s.
Light and variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ152-250000-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 mph becoming south with higher gusts in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
early evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from
mid evening through the early morning. Showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ165-250000-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
early morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ166-250000-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
early morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ167-250000-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
early morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
