TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 1, 2020

936 FPUS54 KSHV 021001

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

401 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

TXZ096-030330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

401 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ108>111-030330-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

401 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ124-136-030330-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

401 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ125-137-030330-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

401 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ126-138-030330-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

401 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ150-151-030330-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

401 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ149-152-030330-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

401 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ153-166-167-030330-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

401 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ165-030330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

401 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

LAZ001-002-030330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

401 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

LAZ003-004-012-030330-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

401 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Light and variable winds becoming south up to

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

LAZ005-006-030330-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

401 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy frost during the early morning. Areas of frost

and patchy fog after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs around

70. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

LAZ013-014-030330-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

401 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

