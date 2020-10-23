TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 22, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
Bowie-
Including the city of Texarkana
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning
through mid afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s
in the afternoon. West winds 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in
the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in
the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Light and variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning
through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest
winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s
in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning
through mid afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into
the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in
the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning
through mid afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into
the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs around 80. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs around 80. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into
the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s
in the afternoon. South winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s
in the afternoon. South winds 5 mph becoming northwest up to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through mid morning, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during
the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph becoming north in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph becoming north in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through mid morning, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70.
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70.
