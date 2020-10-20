TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 19, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Temperatures falling into the
upper 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ108-210315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through
mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ109-210315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through
mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
TXZ111-210315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through mid morning, then mostly cloudy in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ110-210315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ112-210315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ126-210315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ125-210315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ124-210315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
TXZ136-210315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ137-210315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ138-210315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ151-210315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ150-210315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ149-210315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ165-210315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ152-210315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ153-210315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ166-210315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ167-210315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
LAZ001-002-210315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
