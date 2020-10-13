TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 12, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 60. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north up to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph becoming
northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
