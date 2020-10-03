TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 2, 2020

_____

517 FPUS54 KSHV 030705

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

205 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

TXZ096-040315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

205 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the early evening, then mostly cloudy

with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms from mid

evening through the overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ108-040315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

205 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ109-040315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

205 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ111-040315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

205 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ110-040315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

205 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ112-040315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

205 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ126-040315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

205 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ125-040315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

205 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ124-040315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

205 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ136-040315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

205 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ137-040315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

205 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ138-040315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

205 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ151-040315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

205 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ150-040315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

205 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ149-040315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

205 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ165-040315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

205 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ152-040315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

205 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ153-040315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

205 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ166-040315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

205 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ167-040315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

205 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

12

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather