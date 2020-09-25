TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 24, 2020

163 FPUS54 KSHV 250732

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

TXZ096-260115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward

daybreak then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph

becoming south.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ108-260115-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward

daybreak then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ109-260115-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward

daybreak then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ111-260115-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward

daybreak then clearing. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds

becoming south up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ110-260115-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward

daybreak then clearing. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds

becoming south up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ112-260115-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward

daybreak then clearing. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds

becoming south up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ126-260115-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog toward daybreak, then patchy fog through

mid morning. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ125-260115-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward

daybreak then clearing. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds

becoming south up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ124-260115-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward

daybreak then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ136-260115-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward

daybreak then clearing. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ137-260115-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward

daybreak then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ138-260115-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog toward daybreak, then patchy fog through

mid morning. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ151-260115-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog toward daybreak, then patchy fog through

mid morning. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak...then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ150-260115-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward

daybreak then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ149-260115-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward

daybreak then clearing. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ165-260115-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward

daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ152-260115-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward

daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light

and variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ153-260115-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog toward daybreak, then patchy fog through

mid morning. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak...then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds becoming east

up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ166-260115-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward

daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ167-260115-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward

daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

LAZ001-002-260115-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward

daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light

and variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the morning,

then becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

