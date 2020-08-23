TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020
_____
727 FPUS54 KSHV 230713
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
213 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
TXZ096-240315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
213 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ108>111-240315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
213 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ112-240315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
213 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ126-138-240315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
213 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ137-240315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
213 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ125-240315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
213 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ124-240315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
213 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ136-240315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
213 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ149-240315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
213 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ150-240315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
213 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ151-240315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
213 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ153-240315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
213 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ152-240315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
213 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ165-240315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
213 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ166-167-240315-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
213 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers after midnight. Partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
19
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather