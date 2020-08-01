TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020
243 FPUS54 KSHV 010318 AAB
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts...UPDATED
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
1018 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
TXZ096-011815-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
1018 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ108>111-011815-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
1018 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ124-136-011815-
Wood-Smith-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
and Tyler
1018 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ125-137-011815-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
1018 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ126-138-011815-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
1018 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ150-151-153-011815-
Rusk-Panola-Shelby-
Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center
1018 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy
during the late evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ149-152-011815-
Cherokee-Nacogdoches-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches
1018 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ166-167-011815-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
1018 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ165-011815-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
1018 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ001-002-011815-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
1018 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy during the late evening...then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5
mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ003-004-012-011815-
Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,
Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland
1018 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy
during the late evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds
5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ005-006-011815-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
1018 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy
during the late evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ013-014-011815-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
1018 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ010-011-011815-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
1018 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
