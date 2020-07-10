TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2020

625 FPUS54 KSHV 100852

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

352 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

TXZ096-110330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

352 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ108-110330-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

352 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 104 to 107 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ109-110330-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

352 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ111-110330-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

352 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 106 to 109 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ110-110330-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

352 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ112-110330-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

352 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 113 to 116.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ126-110330-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

352 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 112 to 115 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 115 to 118.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ125-110330-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

352 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 104 to 107 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ124-110330-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

352 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 106 to 109 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 114 to 117.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ136-110330-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

352 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ137-110330-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

352 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 103 to 106 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ138-110330-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

352 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 109 to 112 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 113 to 116.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ151-110330-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

352 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 104 to 107 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ150-110330-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

352 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 104 to 107 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ149-110330-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

352 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ165-110330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

352 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ152-110330-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

352 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ153-110330-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

352 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 106 to 109 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ166-110330-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

352 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 112 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ167-110330-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

352 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. West winds 5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

LAZ001-002-110330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

352 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 112 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 112 to 115 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 114 to 117.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

