TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2020
_____
920 FPUS54 KSHV 030929
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
429 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
TXZ096-040345-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
429 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Heat index readings
106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
North winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ108-040345-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
429 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. West winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat
index readings 106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph becoming west after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ109-040345-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
429 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
West winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index
readings 106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
North winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ111-040345-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
429 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
West winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
North winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ110-040345-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
429 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 mph.
Heat index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ112-040345-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
429 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 mph. Heat
index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
North winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ126-040345-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
429 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings
around 110.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
North winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ125-040345-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
429 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 mph.
Heat index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ124-040345-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
429 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ136-040345-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
429 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ137-040345-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
429 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ138-040345-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
429 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
around 110.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
North winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ151-040345-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
429 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northwest winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ150-040345-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
429 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ149-040345-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
429 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to
106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ165-040345-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
429 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to
106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ152-040345-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
429 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 103 to
106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ153-040345-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
429 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
105 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northwest winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ166-040345-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
429 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
West winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ167-040345-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
429 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
LAZ001-002-040345-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
429 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 mph. Heat
index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Highest heat index readings 103 to 106 in the
evening.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to
106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather