TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 22, 2020
959 FPUS54 KSHV 230821
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
321 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
TXZ096-240330-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
321 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph becoming
light and variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ108-240330-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
321 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ109-240330-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
321 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ111-240330-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
321 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ110-240330-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
321 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ112-240330-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
321 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds
becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ126-240330-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
321 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ125-240330-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
321 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ124-240330-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
321 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ136-240330-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
321 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ137-240330-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
321 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming
light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ138-240330-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
321 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ151-240330-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
321 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ150-240330-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
321 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ149-240330-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
321 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ165-240330-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
321 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows around
70. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
TXZ152-240330-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
321 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ153-240330-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
321 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ166-240330-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
321 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ167-240330-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
321 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows around
70. South winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
