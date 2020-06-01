TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 31, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
502 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
502 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
502 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
502 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
502 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
502 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light and variable
winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
502 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light and variable
winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
502 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
502 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
502 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
502 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
502 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
502 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
502 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
502 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming
southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
502 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
