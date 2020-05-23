TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 22, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
TXZ096-232115-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 206 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
TXZ108>111-232115-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 206 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
TXZ112-232115-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 206 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70.
South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
TXZ124-125-232115-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
TXZ136-137-232115-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
TXZ126-138-151-232115-
Marion-Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Jefferson, Marshall, and Carthage
135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
TXZ149-150-232115-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
TXZ152-165-232115-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
TXZ153-166-167-232115-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
LAZ017-018-232115-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
LAZ010-011-232115-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
LAZ001-002-232115-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
LAZ003-004-232115-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
