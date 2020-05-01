TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 30, 2020
_____
763 FPUS54 KSHV 010802
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
302 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
TXZ096-020345-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
302 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ108-020345-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
302 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ109-020345-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
302 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ111-020345-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
302 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ110-020345-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
302 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ112-020345-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
302 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ126-020345-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
302 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ125-020345-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
302 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ124-020345-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
302 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ136-020345-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
302 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ137-020345-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
302 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ138-020345-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
302 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ151-020345-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
302 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ150-020345-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
302 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ149-020345-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
302 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ165-020345-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
302 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ152-020345-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
302 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ153-020345-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
302 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ166-020345-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
302 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ167-020345-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
302 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
LAZ001-002-020345-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
302 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather