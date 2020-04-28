TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 27, 2020

731 FPUS54 KSHV 280757

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

257 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

TXZ097-290315-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

257 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms through the early morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe through the early morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible through the early morning. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ096-290315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

257 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe through the early morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ108-290315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

257 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher

gusts. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely during the early morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe through the early morning. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ109-290315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

257 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy

in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely during the early morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe through the early morning. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ111-290315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

257 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy

in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms through the early morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe through the early morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible through the early morning. Mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ110-290315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

257 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy

in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early evening,

then showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the early

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe through the early morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible through the early morning. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ112-290315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

257 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms through the early morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe through the early morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible through the early morning. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ126-290315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

257 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early evening,

then showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the early

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe through the early morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible through the early morning. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ125-290315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

257 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy

in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early evening,

then showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the early

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe through the early morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible through the early morning. Mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ124-290315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

257 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher

gusts. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early evening,

then showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the early

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe through the early morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible through the early morning. Mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ136-290315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

257 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through

the early morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe from mid evening

through the overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible from mid

evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ137-290315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

257 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy

in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early evening,

then showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the early

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ138-290315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

257 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy

in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe from mid evening through the overnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ151-290315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

257 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe from mid evening through the overnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ150-290315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

257 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe from mid evening through the overnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ149-290315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

257 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and

late evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe from mid evening through the

overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible from mid evening

through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ165-290315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

257 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ152-290315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

257 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ153-290315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

257 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ166-290315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

257 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ167-290315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

257 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

