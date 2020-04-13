TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020

_____

264 FPUS54 KSHV 130901

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

401 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

TXZ096-140330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

401 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ108>111-140330-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

401 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ112-126-140330-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

401 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ124-125-140330-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

401 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ136-137-140330-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

401 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ138-151-140330-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

401 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ149-150-140330-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

401 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ152-165-140330-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

401 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-140330-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

401 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

LAZ017-018-140330-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

401 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

LAZ010-011-140330-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

401 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-140330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

401 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

LAZ003-004-140330-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

401 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

13

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather