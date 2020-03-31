TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 30, 2020

021 FPUS54 KSHV 310759

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

259 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

TXZ097-010315-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

259 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ096-010315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

259 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ108-010315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

259 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ109-010315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

259 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ111-010315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

259 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ110-010315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

259 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ112-010315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

259 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ126-010315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

259 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ125-010315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

259 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ124-010315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

259 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ136-010315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

259 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ137-010315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

259 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ138-010315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

259 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ151-010315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

259 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ150-010315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

259 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ149-010315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

259 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around

60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ165-010315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

259 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ152-010315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

259 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ153-010315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

259 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ166-010315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

259 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ167-010315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

259 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

