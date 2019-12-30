TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 29, 2019

215 FPUS54 KSHV 301034

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

434 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

TXZ096-310315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

434 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost. Mostly clear in the evening...then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ108-310315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

434 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ109-310315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

434 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ111-310315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

434 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ110-310315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

434 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ112-310315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

434 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ126-310315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

434 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ125-310315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

434 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ124-310315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

434 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ136-310315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

434 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost. Partly cloudy in the evening...

then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ137-310315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

434 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ138-310315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

434 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ151-310315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

434 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ150-310315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

434 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ149-310315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

434 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ165-310315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

434 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A 50 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ152-310315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

434 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A 50 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ153-310315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

434 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ166-310315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

434 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A 50 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ167-310315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

434 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A 50 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

LAZ001-002-310315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

434 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

