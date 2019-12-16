TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2019

450 FPUS54 KSHV 160847

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

247 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

TXZ096-170330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

247 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning.

Chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ108-170330-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

247 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then a chance of showers in the late

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ109-170330-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

247 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning.

Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ111-170330-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

247 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers early in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ110-170330-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

247 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning.

Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ112-170330-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

247 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ126-170330-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

247 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ125-170330-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

247 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ124-170330-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

247 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then a chance of showers in the late

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ136-170330-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

247 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ137-170330-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

247 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers early in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ138-170330-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

247 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ151-170330-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

247 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ150-170330-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

247 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight

chance of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s

in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ149-170330-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

247 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers early in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Temperatures falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ165-170330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

247 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ152-170330-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

247 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ153-170330-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

247 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s

in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ166-170330-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

247 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ167-170330-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

247 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much

cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

LAZ001-002-170330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

247 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through

the day. Showers likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

