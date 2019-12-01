TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 30, 2019
793 FPUS54 KSHV 010849
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
TXZ096-020315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ108-020315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ109-020315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ111-020315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ110-020315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ112-020315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ126-020315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ125-020315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ124-020315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ136-020315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ137-020315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ138-020315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ151-020315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ150-020315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ149-020315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ165-020315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ152-020315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ153-020315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ166-020315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ167-020315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
LAZ001-002-020315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
249 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
