TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 27, 2019
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
107 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
TXZ096-282030-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
107 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear during the
late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs around
50. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ108-282030-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
107 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear during the late evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5
mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs around 50.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ109-282030-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
107 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear during the late evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ111-282030-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
107 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear during the
late evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ110-282030-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
107 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear during the late evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5
mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs around 50.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ112-282030-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
107 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear during the
late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
70 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ126-282030-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
107 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear during the
late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers
likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ125-282030-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
107 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear during the late evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5
mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of
showers. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ124-282030-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
107 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear during the late evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ136-282030-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
107 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear during the late evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ137-282030-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
107 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear during the late evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers
likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ138-282030-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
107 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear during the
late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly
steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers
likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ151-282030-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
107 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear during the
late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly
steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ150-282030-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
107 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear during the late evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers
likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ149-282030-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
107 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear during the late evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers
likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ165-282030-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
107 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear during the late evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ152-282030-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
107 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear during the
late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly
steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ153-282030-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
107 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear during the
late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ166-282030-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
107 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear during the
late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ167-282030-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
107 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy during the
late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
LAZ001-002-282030-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
107 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy during the
late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly
steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
