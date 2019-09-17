TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 16, 2019

696 FPUS54 KSHV 170836

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

336 AM CDT Tue Sep 17 2019

TXZ096-180315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

336 AM CDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.

TXZ108-180315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

336 AM CDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph

with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ109-180315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

336 AM CDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph

with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ111-180315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

336 AM CDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph

with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ110-180315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

336 AM CDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph

with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ112-180315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

336 AM CDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ126-180315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

336 AM CDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph

with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ125-180315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

336 AM CDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ124-180315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

336 AM CDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ136-180315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

336 AM CDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ137-180315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

336 AM CDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ138-180315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

336 AM CDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ151-180315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

336 AM CDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ150-180315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

336 AM CDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to

105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ149-180315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

336 AM CDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

near 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ165-180315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

336 AM CDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ152-180315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

336 AM CDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ153-180315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

336 AM CDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ166-180315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

336 AM CDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ167-180315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

336 AM CDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

