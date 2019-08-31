TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 30, 2019
923 FPUS54 KSHV 310802
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
302 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
TXZ096-010315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
302 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ108>111-010315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
302 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ112-010315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
302 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ126-138-010315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
302 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ137-010315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
302 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ125-010315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
302 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
around 90. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ124-010315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
302 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ136-010315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
302 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
around 90. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ149-010315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
302 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ150-010315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
302 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ151-010315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
302 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ153-010315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
302 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ152-010315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
302 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ165-010315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
302 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat
index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ166-167-010315-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
302 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Heat index
readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
