TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 22, 2019

_____

641 FPUS54 KSHV 230930

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

TXZ096-240315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through the day.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index

readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ108>111-240315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ124-136-240315-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ125-137-240315-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ126-138-240315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ150-151-240315-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ149-152-240315-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-240315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ165-240315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat

index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

LAZ001-002-240315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through mid afternoon, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-240315-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ005-006-240315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings

103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ013-014-240315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ010-011-240315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

24

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather