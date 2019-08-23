TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 22, 2019
641 FPUS54 KSHV 230930
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
TXZ096-240315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through the day.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index
readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ108>111-240315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ124-136-240315-
Wood-Smith-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
and Tyler
430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ125-137-240315-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ126-138-240315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ150-151-240315-
Rusk-Panola-
Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage
430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ149-152-240315-
Cherokee-Nacogdoches-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches
430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ153-166-167-240315-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ165-240315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat
index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ001-002-240315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through mid afternoon, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ003-004-012-240315-
Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,
Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland
430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
LAZ005-006-240315-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings
103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
LAZ013-014-240315-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
LAZ010-011-240315-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
430 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
24
