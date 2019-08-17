TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 16, 2019

_____

650 FPUS54 KSHV 170841

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

341 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019

TXZ096-180315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

341 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ108>111-180315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

341 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

ARZ070-TXZ097-112-180315-

Miller-Bowie-Cass-

Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,

Hughes Springs, and Queen City

341 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

ARZ071-072-180315-

Lafayette-Columbia-

Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia

341 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather