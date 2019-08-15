TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

TXZ096-160315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ108-160315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ109-160315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ111-160315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ110-160315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ112-160315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ126-160315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ125-160315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ124-160315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ136-160315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ137-160315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ138-160315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ151-160315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 99 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ150-160315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 99 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ149-160315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph. Heat

index readings 99 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ165-160315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index

readings 99 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ152-160315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 99 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ153-160315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index

readings 99 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ166-160315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index

readings 99 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ167-160315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 99 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

