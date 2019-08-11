TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1050 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

TXZ096-120615-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

1050 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ108>111-120615-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

1050 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ112-120615-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

1050 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ126-138-120615-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

1050 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ137-120615-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

1050 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ125-120615-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

1050 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ124-120615-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

1050 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ136-120615-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

1050 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ149-120615-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

1050 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ150-120615-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

1050 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ151-120615-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

1050 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ153-120615-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

1050 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ152-120615-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

1050 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ165-120615-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

1050 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ166-120615-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

1050 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 102. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ167-120615-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

1050 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 101. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

