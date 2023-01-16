TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 15, 2023 _____ 099 FPUS54 KSJT 160932 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 TXZ127-170045- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ072-170045- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ140-170045- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ054-170045- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ169-170045- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ154-170045- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ098-170045- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ099-170045- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ049-170045- Fisher- Including the cities of Rotan and Roby 332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ113-170045- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ114-170045- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ128-170045- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ064-170045- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ065-170045- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ066-170045- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ139-170045- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ071-170045- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ073-170045- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ155-170045- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ076-170045- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ077-170045- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ168-170045- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ170-170045- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ078-170045- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 332 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. 