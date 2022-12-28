TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

335 FPUS54 KSJT 280949

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

349 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

TXZ127-290100-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

349 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ072-290100-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

349 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ140-290100-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

349 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ054-290100-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

349 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ169-290100-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

349 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ154-290100-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

349 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ098-290100-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

349 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ099-290100-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

349 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ049-290100-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

349 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ113-290100-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

349 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ114-290100-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

349 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ128-290100-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

349 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ064-290100-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

349 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ065-290100-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

349 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ066-290100-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

349 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ139-290100-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

349 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ071-290100-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

349 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ073-290100-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

349 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ155-290100-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

349 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ076-290100-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

349 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ077-290100-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

349 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ168-290100-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

349 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ170-290100-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

349 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ078-290100-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

349 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

