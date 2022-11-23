TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 22, 2022 _____ 684 FPUS54 KSJT 230931 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 331 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 TXZ127-232145- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 331 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler. Near steady temperature around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows around 40. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ072-232145- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 331 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ140-232145- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 331 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ054-232145- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 331 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Brisk and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows around 40. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ169-232145- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 331 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ154-232145- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 331 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ098-232145- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 331 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ099-232145- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 331 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ049-232145- Fisher- Including the cities of Rotan and Roby 331 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Brisk and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ113-232145- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 331 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Brisk and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. $$ TXZ114-232145- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 331 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ128-232145- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 331 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows around 40. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. $$ TXZ064-232145- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 331 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ065-232145- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 331 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ066-232145- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 331 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ139-232145- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 331 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. $$ TXZ071-232145- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 331 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ073-232145- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 331 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ155-232145- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 331 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ076-232145- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 331 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ077-232145- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 331 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ168-232145- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 331 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ170-232145- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 331 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ078-232145- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 331 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$