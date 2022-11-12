TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 11, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

321 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

TXZ127-122130-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

321 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 30. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

TXZ072-122130-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

321 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to west

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ140-122130-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

321 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ054-122130-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

321 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 30. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

TXZ169-122130-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

321 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ154-122130-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

321 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ098-122130-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

321 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

TXZ099-122130-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

321 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

TXZ049-122130-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

321 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 30. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

TXZ113-122130-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

321 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 30. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

TXZ114-122130-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

321 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 30. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

TXZ128-122130-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

321 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ064-122130-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

321 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ065-122130-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

321 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ066-122130-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

321 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ139-122130-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

321 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ071-122130-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

321 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ073-122130-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

321 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ155-122130-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

321 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ076-122130-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

321 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ077-122130-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

321 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ168-122130-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

321 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ170-122130-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

321 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

TXZ078-122130-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

321 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

