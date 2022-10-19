TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 18, 2022 _____ 995 FPUS54 KSJT 190818 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 318 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 TXZ127-192030- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 318 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ072-192030- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 318 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ140-192030- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 318 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ054-192030- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 318 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ169-192030- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 318 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ154-192030- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 318 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ098-192030- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 318 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ099-192030- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 318 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ049-192030- Fisher- Including the cities of Rotan and Roby 318 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ113-192030- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 318 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ114-192030- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 318 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ128-192030- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 318 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ064-192030- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 318 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ065-192030- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 318 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ066-192030- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 318 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ139-192030- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 318 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ071-192030- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 318 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ073-192030- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 318 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ155-192030- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 318 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ076-192030- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 318 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ077-192030- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 318 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ168-192030- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 318 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ170-192030- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 318 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ078-192030- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 318 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. 