TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 12, 2022 _____ 440 FPUS54 KSJT 130835 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 335 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022 TXZ127-132045- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 335 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ072-132045- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 335 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. $$ TXZ140-132045- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 335 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. $$ TXZ054-132045- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 335 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. $$ TXZ169-132045- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 335 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ154-132045- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 335 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. $$ TXZ098-132045- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 335 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ099-132045- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 335 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ049-132045- Fisher- Including the cities of Rotan and Roby 335 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ113-132045- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 335 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ114-132045- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 335 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ128-132045- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 335 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ064-132045- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 335 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. $$ TXZ065-132045- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 335 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. $$ TXZ066-132045- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 335 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. $$ TXZ139-132045- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 335 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. $$ TXZ071-132045- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 335 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. $$ TXZ073-132045- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 335 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. $$ TXZ155-132045- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 335 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ076-132045- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 335 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ077-132045- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 335 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ168-132045- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 335 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ170-132045- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 335 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ078-132045- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 335 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. 